Elisabeth Moss Causes A Stir With Her Comments About Scientology

Known for being quiet on the topic of religion, Elisabeth Moss is now opening up in a new interview regarding her involvement with Scientology. And the interview is causing quite a commotion.

Moss, known for her work in "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Mad Men" is a member of the Church of Scientology. Scientology is a practice that addresses people's spirit rather than body or mind, according to Scientology.org. It's a belief system that has been scrutinized for years, per CNN, and much about the movement — to those not associated with it — can be cumbersome to understand. Not only that, Scientology's depiction in Hollywood and on-screen have not always been the most favoring — for example, Leah Remini's messy split with the church, and then launching the reality TV show "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."

But Moss is not the only famous member of the church. Some of Scientology's other members include Tom Cruise and Kirstie Alley. And despite Moss's secretive past regarding her involvement with the church, she is now opening up about being a second-generation Scientologist and why she's asking viewers to look past her beliefs and keep an open mind.