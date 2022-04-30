Elisabeth Moss Causes A Stir With Her Comments About Scientology
Known for being quiet on the topic of religion, Elisabeth Moss is now opening up in a new interview regarding her involvement with Scientology. And the interview is causing quite a commotion.
Moss, known for her work in "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Mad Men" is a member of the Church of Scientology. Scientology is a practice that addresses people's spirit rather than body or mind, according to Scientology.org. It's a belief system that has been scrutinized for years, per CNN, and much about the movement — to those not associated with it — can be cumbersome to understand. Not only that, Scientology's depiction in Hollywood and on-screen have not always been the most favoring — for example, Leah Remini's messy split with the church, and then launching the reality TV show "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."
But Moss is not the only famous member of the church. Some of Scientology's other members include Tom Cruise and Kirstie Alley. And despite Moss's secretive past regarding her involvement with the church, she is now opening up about being a second-generation Scientologist and why she's asking viewers to look past her beliefs and keep an open mind.
Elisabeth Moss doesn't want people to be 'distracted' by her beliefs
Opening up to The New Yorker in a new profile, Elisabeth Moss explained she has guarded revealing her beliefs about Scientology because she doesn't want viewers to be distracted by that.
"I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like, when actors reveal too much of their lives, I'm sometimes watching going, 'Oh I know that she just broke up with that person,' or 'I know that she loves to do hot yoga,'" Moss revealed. But given Scientology's controversies, Moss encouraged people to keep an open mind. "It's not really a closed-off religion. It's a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that's the thing that is probably the most misunderstood," Moss explained.
Twitter users were quick to sound off on her comments, with one netizen sarcastically writing, "most cults are very welcoming." Another user said, "girl... leah remini didn't make an entire series about y'all for NOTHING." A third user, however, seemingly defended Moss, saying, "i wonder if the people criticizing her are part of a religion themselves, as if they were any better lmao." So what sparked Moss' revelations now? Moss said right now she wants to encourage people to have an open mind, though she said she was never hiding anything, "I would just encourage people to find out for themselves," she explained to The New Yorker.