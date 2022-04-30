Who Is Katie Holmes' Rumored New Love Interest, Bobby Wooten III?
Ever since Katie Holmes pulled the plug on her marriage to Tom Cruise back in 2012, she's managed to keep her personal life under wraps. Unlike other celebrities of her caliber, Holmes doesn't pose on the red carpet with her significant other, nor does she talk about her love life in her press interviews. Instead, she focuses more on being a mother to her teenage daughter Suri Cruise and of course, her craft.
Yet, that hasn't stopped the paparazzi from snapping photos of her and her multiple love interests over the years, which have included Emilio Vitolo Jr. and even Jamie Foxx. But Holmes' relationship with Foxx was so quiet that no one knew what was really going on between them. One source, however, told Us Weekly back in 2015 that Foxx might have been the ultimate rebound relationship for Holmes. The insider said, "Jamie is someone she can trust and have fun with ... She's getting everything from Jamie that she didn't get with Tom."
That said, it looks like Holmes has moved on with a new man by her side and it's one that a lot of fans are actually quite surprised to see: Bobby Wooten III. And unlike her relationship with Foxx or the other exes in her life, it looks like Holmes has already taken a different approach with Wooten.
Here's what we know about Bobby Wooten III
It looks like Bobby Wooten III has managed to 'woo' Katie Holmes off her feet, so to speak. According to People, Wooten and Holmes were spotted getting a little up close and personal during a walk around town in New York City. What's more, it looks like Wooten has met Holmes' parents as he gave her mother, Kathy, a big hug during their day date.
Wooten is a bass guitar player who has some impressive credits to his name. He has appeared in Broadway's "American Utopia" and, as of this writing, is playing for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," per Broadway World. In an interview with Bass Magazine back in December, Wooten opened up about his musical background. "My grandfather started the Wooten Choral Ensemble in 1949. I was born in New Jersey, and we lived there at a time when my dad was doing pop music and studio work, and playing keyboards in Marcus Miller's band," he said.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Holmes and Wooten have clicked as Holmes is no stranger to Broadway, either. She made her debut on the big stage back in 2008 for the revival of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons," per NPR, and also played Lorna in "Dead Accounts" in 2012. While some people try their luck in Hollywood, it looks like Holmes has found her love on Broadway and is not shy about showing it, either.