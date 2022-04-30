Who Is Katie Holmes' Rumored New Love Interest, Bobby Wooten III?

Ever since Katie Holmes pulled the plug on her marriage to Tom Cruise back in 2012, she's managed to keep her personal life under wraps. Unlike other celebrities of her caliber, Holmes doesn't pose on the red carpet with her significant other, nor does she talk about her love life in her press interviews. Instead, she focuses more on being a mother to her teenage daughter Suri Cruise and of course, her craft.

Yet, that hasn't stopped the paparazzi from snapping photos of her and her multiple love interests over the years, which have included Emilio Vitolo Jr. and even Jamie Foxx. But Holmes' relationship with Foxx was so quiet that no one knew what was really going on between them. One source, however, told Us Weekly back in 2015 that Foxx might have been the ultimate rebound relationship for Holmes. The insider said, "Jamie is someone she can trust and have fun with ... She's getting everything from Jamie that she didn't get with Tom."

That said, it looks like Holmes has moved on with a new man by her side and it's one that a lot of fans are actually quite surprised to see: Bobby Wooten III. And unlike her relationship with Foxx or the other exes in her life, it looks like Holmes has already taken a different approach with Wooten.