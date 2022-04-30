The Tragic Death Of Naomi Judd

Back in 2016, Naomi Judd got very candid about her mental illness history and also admitted that she was estranged from her daughter, Wynonna. Speaking to "Good Morning America" at the time, Naomi said that what she had been through was best described as "extreme." She said (via People), "Treatment resistant because they tried me on every single thing they had in their arsenal. It really felt like, if I live through this I want someone to be able to see that they can survive." What's more, Naomi also admitted that she and Wynonna weren't speaking to one another at the time, but added, "Through the decades, we kind of grew up together ... and I'm always telling her, 'If I'd known better I would've done better.'"

That said, the country singer managed to patch things up with her daughter before her death. Naomi and Wynonna were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1. And just weeks ago, the Judds performed at the CMT Awards — marking their first televised performance in two decades.

They were also planning to hit the concert circuit again for "The Final Tour," which would have been their first tour in over 10 years. There's no word on whether Wynonna will continue with the tour. Our condolences go out to the Judd family.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.