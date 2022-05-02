Amber Heard Reportedly Makes Bold Move Ahead Of Her Highly-Anticipated Testimony

Buckle up Court TV viewers. The bumpy road that is the ongoing court proceedings between former "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard just got bumpier.

Unless you've been living under a rock you're probably well aware by now of the long and arduous defamation trial between Depp and Heard. To put it succinctly, Depp is suing Heard to the tune of a whopping $50 million claiming that she defamed him in an op-ed piece she penned for The Washington Post. Although Heard did not name her former husband directly, Depp's team of lawyers argue that it was clear that Heard was referring to him, per CNN. According to Depp, his otherwise illustrious acting career deeply suffered as a result.

While there's no doubt that things haven't become particularly contentious during the high-profile courtroom showdown (read: messy) — many are still shocked and stunned by Heard's latest move as the parties embark on their fourth consecutive week in court.