That '70s Show Reunion Isn't What You Might Expect

Hello Wisconsin! Deadline reports almost all of the original "That '70s Show" cast is set to cameo in the new spin-off, "That '90s Show." Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will be joined by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to reprise their original roles in the new series set in 1995, and follows original characters Eric and Donna's daughter Leia. It is uncertain at this time if all of the returning cast will appear together, or if their appearances will be scattered throughout the season, but some of the cast have already started prepping.

Smith shared an on-set photo on Twitter of him and Rupp sitting at characters Kitty and Red's famed kitchen table. "Same Red and Kitty. Different decade," he captioned the snap. Grace posted a picture to Instagram of him wearing his old Point Place Vikings Class of '77 tee, and captioned the selfie, "Yup, still fits. #hellowisconsin." Valderrama shared a very quirky video on IG of him trying on all of his character Fez's old outfits, set to Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." He also captioned the video, "Yup, still fits."

One notable absence from the returning "That '70s Show" cast is Steven Hyde actor Danny Masterson, as he is currently awaiting trial for charges related to sexual assault allegations. Lisa Robin Kelly, who played Laurie Forman, won't be a part of the "That '90s Show" gang as she tragically died in 2013.