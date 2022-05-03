The Tragic Death Of St. Elsewhere Star David Birney

Actor David Birney has died. He was 83 years old at the time of his death. As reported by the New York Times, Birney died on April 29 at his home in Santa Monica, California. Birney's life partner, Michele Roberge, told the publication that his death was a result of Alzheimer's disease.

It's reported that Birney leaves behind three children whom he shared with ex-wife and fellow actor Meredith Baxter, two stepchildren from Baxter's first marriage, and three grandchildren. "It's been a little bit like third and long yardage with a blitz, you know?" he once famously lamented during an interview about how he and his then-wife balanced their careers and family responsibilities. "We kind of see each other in the morning or the evening. This week she's got the mornings and I have the evenings. I'm doing the dance recital, my daughter's Christmas program, the long division — Kate's long division, and she has the morning stuff."

Speaking of his busy career, let's take a look back at how the talented thespian paved his way...