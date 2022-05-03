Shia LaBeouf's Legal Drama Just Got Even More Real

FKA Twigs will get to defend her case against Shia LaBeouf in court starting on April 17, 2023, Rolling Stone reported on May 2. "The gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it's time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable," the British artist's lawyer Bryan Freedman said. In her filing, Twigs accused LaBeouf of threatening to crash the car they were riding in and of physically assaulting her when she got out at a gas station, among other aggressions throughout their relationship between 2018 and 2019, The New York Times detailed.

Twigs also contended LaBeouf purposefully made her contract a sexually transmitted disease and accused him of sexual battery. "It may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship," Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, wrote on Twitter when she filed the suit. "It was hard for me to process too, during and after."

Like he did on the heels of his other legal controversies, LaBeouf turned to his addiction following the suit. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations," he told The New York Times in an email. "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years." Two months later, however, he filed court documents denying Twigs's accusations, arguing they were unfounded "because none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual," TODAY reported in February 2021.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.