How Meg Ryan Is About To Make A Big Comeback
Hollywood's golden girl Meg Ryan first burst onto the film scene when she starred in the 1981 drama "Rich and Famous." After that, however, it was simply off to the races for the talented thespian. "[Film offers] just kept coming at me," Ryan told Vanity Fair in 2016. Alas, Ryan eventually grew tired of showbiz. "I was burned out. I didn't feel like I knew enough anymore about myself or the world to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated," she confessed to The New York Times Magazine in 2019. "In fame and in work. Ever get in a car — maybe it's a super expensive car — and the inside's lovely, you can't complain about it, but you can't hear anything outside because there's so much metal? There's so much between you and everything else," she lamented.
But now it appears Ryan is recharged, refreshed, and ready to give it another whirl!
Meg Ryan is getting back to her rom-com roots
Rom-com Queen Meg Ryan is getting back to her roots!
"HERE WE GO!!" Ryan penned in an Instagram post on May 3 along with a photo of a poster for her upcoming romantic comedy movie, aptly titled "What Happens Later." Per Variety, Ryan is not only set to star in the new film opposite "The X-Files" star David Duchovny — she's serving as the director of the motion picture as well! It's reported that Ryan, playing the role of "Willa," is reunited with her ex-lover "Bill," played by Duchovny, after a snowstorm leaves them high and dry in an airport with all the time in the world to hash out their past. We shudder to think.
"It is exciting to have Meg Ryan bring the weight of her experience in the genre to the director's chair and to matchmake her with such a wonderful sparring partner in David Duchovny," HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart gushed. "This is exactly what audiences everywhere are looking for and HanWay is thrilled to be partnering once again with our friends at Bleecker Street." Break a leg, Meg!