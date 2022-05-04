How Meg Ryan Is About To Make A Big Comeback

Don't call it a comeback!

Hollywood's golden girl Meg Ryan first burst onto the film scene when she starred in the 1981 drama "Rich and Famous." After that, however, it was simply off to the races for the talented thespian. "[Film offers] just kept coming at me," Ryan told Vanity Fair in 2016. Alas, Ryan eventually grew tired of showbiz. "I was burned out. I didn't feel like I knew enough anymore about myself or the world to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated," she confessed to The New York Times Magazine in 2019. "In fame and in work. Ever get in a car — maybe it's a super expensive car — and the inside's lovely, you can't complain about it, but you can't hear anything outside because there's so much metal? There's so much between you and everything else," she lamented.

But now it appears Ryan is recharged, refreshed, and ready to give it another whirl!