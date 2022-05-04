Symonne Harrison Reveals What Her Relationship With The Crown Lake Cast Was Like - Exclusive

Symonne Harrison stars as Molly in Season 3 of Brat TV's "Crown Lake," but that's far from her only claim to fame. Before joining the "Crown Lake" cast, Harrison had acted in other projects like "The Affair" and "Hot Mess." Outside of acting, Harrison is a social media influencer, and at only 15, she's amassed 3 million TikTok followers and over 1 million Instagram followers. Still, joining "Crown Lake" is a new step in her career.

The previous two seasons of the mystery show "Crown Lake" took place at an elite boarding school in the '90s, but this season changes things up by jumping forward to tell the story of the same school in the present day. Harrison's character is one of the students in the modern storyline, who was introduced this season along with other new cast members like TikTok star Ellie Zeiler and Harrison's real-life boyfriend Nick Bencivengo.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Harrison shared what it was like to work with the rest of the cast on a tight filming schedule. She also opened up about some of the challenges behind-the-scenes, and how she got along with the cast.