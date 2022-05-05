How Scott Disick Really Reacted To Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

Those who have kept up with the Kardashian family over the years will be well aware of Kourtney Kardashian's longtime on-again, off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The pair never chose to get married, but did start a family of their own, welcoming three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign, per The Sun.

In 2015, Kardashian and Disick split after many years of dating, but have remained in contact with one another in order to co-parent the kids. "Just because their mother and I couldn't make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn't have anything to do with the kids," Disick told Us Weekly in 2019, adding, "They don't deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way ... Let's raise these children together and that's it." Since parting ways with Disick, Kardashian has formed a romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she married in Las Vegas at the One Love Wedding Chapel in April, according to People.

The Kardashian family currently has a new reality show, "The Kardashians," on Hulu, and they've been documenting the recent events that have been taking place in their lives. That includes viewers learning about Disick's reaction to his ex getting engaged to Barker.