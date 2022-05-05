How Scott Disick Really Reacted To Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement
Those who have kept up with the Kardashian family over the years will be well aware of Kourtney Kardashian's longtime on-again, off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The pair never chose to get married, but did start a family of their own, welcoming three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign, per The Sun.
In 2015, Kardashian and Disick split after many years of dating, but have remained in contact with one another in order to co-parent the kids. "Just because their mother and I couldn't make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn't have anything to do with the kids," Disick told Us Weekly in 2019, adding, "They don't deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way ... Let's raise these children together and that's it." Since parting ways with Disick, Kardashian has formed a romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she married in Las Vegas at the One Love Wedding Chapel in April, according to People.
The Kardashian family currently has a new reality show, "The Kardashians," on Hulu, and they've been documenting the recent events that have been taking place in their lives. That includes viewers learning about Disick's reaction to his ex getting engaged to Barker.
Scott Disick believes it was his fault breaking up his family
In the latest episode of "The Kardashians," which dropped on Hulu on May 4, fans find out about how Scott Disick felt about his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to rockstar Travis Barker. After the engagement was official and news to the public, Disick got in contact with Khloé Kardashian to hash out his feelings, a conversation she later shared with her sisters. "Don't get me wrong, I'll always love your sister," he told Khloé (via ET), adding, "I wasn't that caught off guard. I thought that they'd already be married [based on] the way that she was talking." However, he did mention that if it was "another time in [his] life," he would've felt like "life would've been over for me."
While Disick expressed "relief" that his ex is "happy" and has "somebody else is taking care of her," he also mentioned in a confessional that he believes it was his "fault for breaking up our family" and admitted he felt a lot of guilt after he and Kourtney split. Disick had no issues with his ex getting engaged to Barker, he did, however, inform Khloé that he didn't feel it was fair for his kids to miss out on the engagement party while Barker's children were in attendance. "Hopefully they're invited to the wedding," he added.
Since parting ways with Kourtney, Disick dated model Sofia Richie and Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin. He's also now "exclusive" with current girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, according to the Daily Mail.