America's Got Talent Star Gives Heartbreaking Update After On-Set Injury

In October 2021, professional stuntman Jonathan Goodwin suffered a horrifying injury when a stunt went terribly wrong during a rehearsal for "America's Got Talent" spinoff series, "America's Got Talent: Extreme." The stunt resulted in Goodwin, who was suspended 70 feet mid-air, being crushed between two vehicles which then burst into flames, as reported by TMZ. According to the outlet, Goodwin planned to escape from a straitjacket and land on an inflated mattress.

Following the incident, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson revealed that Goodwin "was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care." They further added, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

For fans who may have been hoping Goodwin would make a return to "America's Got Talent: Extreme," the daredevil is now opening up and providing a heartbreaking update on his condition following the devastating accident.