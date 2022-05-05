America's Got Talent Star Gives Heartbreaking Update After On-Set Injury
In October 2021, professional stuntman Jonathan Goodwin suffered a horrifying injury when a stunt went terribly wrong during a rehearsal for "America's Got Talent" spinoff series, "America's Got Talent: Extreme." The stunt resulted in Goodwin, who was suspended 70 feet mid-air, being crushed between two vehicles which then burst into flames, as reported by TMZ. According to the outlet, Goodwin planned to escape from a straitjacket and land on an inflated mattress.
Following the incident, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson revealed that Goodwin "was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care." They further added, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."
For fans who may have been hoping Goodwin would make a return to "America's Got Talent: Extreme," the daredevil is now opening up and providing a heartbreaking update on his condition following the devastating accident.
Jonathan Goodwin reveals he is 'paralyzed from the waist down'
After suffering an on-set injury in October, "America's Got Talent: Extreme" contestant Jonathan Goodwin has revealed that he is now paralyzed. In a post shared on Instagram, Goodwin reveals that the horrific incident caused severe damage to his spinal cord, leaving him wheelchair-bound.
"6 months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me," Goodwin captioned the image, which shows him holding his dog. "A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I'm very very loved," he further continued. "Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model." The former "Britain's Got Talent" competitor further revealed on his Instagram Story that he suffered a "T11 spinal cord injury," and is now "paralyzed from the waist down" (via Entertainment Tonight).
Between his October injury and his most recent update, Goodwin has only posted one other time on the platform. In the February 20 post, he shared a selfie with fiancée Amanda Abbington and wrote, "Four months later ... finally out of hospital. My birthday today ... can't think of a better way to spend it than with my love." Interestingly enough, Abbington revealed on the "Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner" podcast (via the Independent) that Goodwin had proposed to her just 30 minutes after they met. Love will survive!