Why Madonna Is Requesting A Meeting With The Pope

Now here's a meeting we'd love to be a fly on the wall for — when Madonna meets the Pope. Or if Madonna meets the Pope, we should say. As pretty much anyone who's ever heard of Madonna will know (so pretty much everyone, then) the star hasn't exactly shied away from tying her art to religion over the years. Madonna has repeatedly been condemned by religious groups over the years, mainly for her somewhat raunchy performances and repeated use of religious symbols. Bishop Patrick Dunn is just one of many to call out the star, saying in 2016, per NZ Herald, "There is no question in my mind that some of Madonna's material is highly offensive to Christianity and will be found just as offensive to the majority of people of religious faith."

The star has been pretty open before about her use of religion in her art, as she told Harper's Bazaar back in 2013 that she often linked her work to religion, particularly when she was younger, to make noise. "I was also wearing as many crucifixes around my neck as I could carry, and telling people in interviews that I did it because I thought Jesus was sexy. Well, he was sexy to me, but I also said it to be provocative," she explained, admitting she had "a funny relationship with religion" after growing up catholic.

Well, now, Madonna is making a pretty interesting request to potentially the most religious man in the world.