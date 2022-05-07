Judy Garland's Iconic Costume Is At The Center Of A New Lawsuit

The iconic ruby red slippers that Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" are on display at the Smithsonian Museum, but have you ever wondered what happened to the equally iconic gingham dress? Trust us when we say that the story is way wilder than you probably expected. It involves a dead priest, the demon voice in "The Exorcist," and a lawsuit. Like we said — it's wild.

According to CNBC, the dress (one of six originals) was found at The Catholic University of America during renovations in June 2021. Mercedes McCambridge — an actor friend of Garland's who, ironically, voiced the demon in "The Exorcist" — gave the dress as a gift to Dominican Father Gilbert Hartke when she was artist-in-residence at Catholic University back in the early 1970s. But the priest evidently didn't keep very good track of the famous costume, and after he died in 1986, nobody knew what had happened to it.

Until now, that is! Here's where it gets litigious.