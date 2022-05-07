How Dua Lipa Really Reacted To Jack Harlow's Song Named After Her
Jack Harlow's sophomore album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You," has dropped, and his song "Dua Lipa" is causing a lot of buzz. Harlow's decision to use the "Sweetest Pie" singer's name as a song title was a potentially risky move. If Dua Lipa listened to it and loved it, Harlow would get bragging rights, but if she hated it, some fans might think about her negative reaction each time they hear they song, thus spoiling their listening experience.
It's not uncommon for musicians to name-drop fellow stars in their songs, and celebrities' reactions to these shout-outs can be a mixed bag. After Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine bragged about his swagger in "Moves Like Jagger," Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger told The Sun, "It's very catchy. ... I wish I had written it." And while you'd think Tim McGraw would have no issue with Taylor Swift introducing a whole new generation to his music after she named her debut single after him, McGraw confessed to Apple Music (via Billboard), "I was a little apprehensive about it when I first heard it." He did, however, eventually warm to it.
Some singers spring their moniker-titled music on their songs' subjects without asking for permission first, but while speaking about Lipa on Sirius XM's "Shade 45," Harlow said of his song about her, "I hit her up. I wanted to get her blessing." However, some Lipa fans were less than impressed with his musical tribute to their idol.
Dua Lipa's lukewarm response to Jack Harlow's song
Jack Harlow explained why he reached out to Dua Lipa to let her hear the song bearing her name before he dropped it in an interview with "The Breakfast Club." "I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything," he said. While describing her reaction to it, he recalled, "She was like, 'Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's okay.' She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go." He also spoke to "Shade 45" about their convo, saying, "She was so confused ... She was like, 'What the hell?'"
In his song, Harlow says Lipa's name and raps, "I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature." The suggestive innuendo had Rolling Stone describing the song as the "musical equivalent of sliding into someone's DMs." Cringe! However, Harlow told "The Breakfast Club" he believes Lipa will grow to enjoy his ode to her now that the song is out, a sentiment some Lipa fans don't seem to share.
On Twitter, fans accused Harlow of being disrespectful to Lipa, and those following the drama offered their own interpretations of her seemingly tepid response to his tune. "Dua Lipa does not deserve this objectification," wrote one Harlow critic. Another person suggested, "So basically she thought it was bad but didn't want to hurt his feelings."