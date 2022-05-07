How Dua Lipa Really Reacted To Jack Harlow's Song Named After Her

Jack Harlow's sophomore album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You," has dropped, and his song "Dua Lipa" is causing a lot of buzz. Harlow's decision to use the "Sweetest Pie" singer's name as a song title was a potentially risky move. If Dua Lipa listened to it and loved it, Harlow would get bragging rights, but if she hated it, some fans might think about her negative reaction each time they hear they song, thus spoiling their listening experience.

It's not uncommon for musicians to name-drop fellow stars in their songs, and celebrities' reactions to these shout-outs can be a mixed bag. After Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine bragged about his swagger in "Moves Like Jagger," Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger told The Sun, "It's very catchy. ... I wish I had written it." And while you'd think Tim McGraw would have no issue with Taylor Swift introducing a whole new generation to his music after she named her debut single after him, McGraw confessed to Apple Music (via Billboard), "I was a little apprehensive about it when I first heard it." He did, however, eventually warm to it.

Some singers spring their moniker-titled music on their songs' subjects without asking for permission first, but while speaking about Lipa on Sirius XM's "Shade 45," Harlow said of his song about her, "I hit her up. I wanted to get her blessing." However, some Lipa fans were less than impressed with his musical tribute to their idol.