Fred Savage's Firing From The Wonder Years Stirs Up Troubling Allegations From His Past

Fred Savage was once one of the most beloved child actors on television. As a teen, the actor starred on the ABC hit "The Wonder Years" from 1988 to 1993, playing Kevin Arnold for six seasons on the coming-of-age comedy-drama. When the classic series got a 2021 reboot, nostalgic fans were thrilled that a now 45-year-old Savage was brought in as an executive producer and director. He had come full circle —or so it seemed.

But, on May 6, Savage was fired from his prestigious producer role on the reboot amid allegations of misconduct. A rep for 20th Century Television told Deadline that the company was "made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," and following the investigation, "the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of 'The Wonder Years.'"

Details regarding Savage's offensive behavior have not been revealed, but the actor-director has been hit with troubling allegations in the past — even during his seemingly squeaky clean days on the original "The Wonder Years."