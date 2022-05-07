The First Teaser For Selling Sunset's Spin-Off Show Selling The OC Is Full Of Drama

The Orange County claws are out — because "Selling Sunset's" spin-off show "Selling the OC" has officially dropped its first trailer!

On May 6, during the reunion of "Selling Sunset," fans got the first official glance at the new series and learned the cast members that will be bringing all the drama. Under the direction of Brett and Jason Oppenheim, the spin-off stars a number of real estate agents including Brandi Marshall, Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, and Polly Brindle. Working in the Oppenheim Group's second office in Newport Beach, it's clear "Selling the OC" is nothing short of luxe listings and low-blow fights.

According to Jason, the spin-off series could be just as big as "Selling Sunset," which became the number one show on Netflix when episodes of Season 5 dropped, per Forbes. In fact, he told E! that the cast members of the OC "didn't leave anything on the table" when it comes to the drama. "I would argue that Netflix and production are also equally excited ... Like everyone knows it's gonna be a huge show," Jason further told the outlet. And maybe the real estate broker was right because there is so much drama, which fans got a peek at in the new trailer.