The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Mickey Gilley

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Country music fans are mourning the death of Mickey Gilley. According to the Daily Mail, the Major of Pasadena, Texas, Jeff Wagner, announced that Gilley died on May 7 while "surrounded by his loved ones" in Branson, Missouri. He was survived by his third wife and four children. The country singer-songwriter was famous for his 17 No. 1 country singles and his stadium-sized venue in Pasadena. The Texas honky tonk Gilley's Club became world-famous in 1980, as it inspired the mega-hit film "Urban Cowboy," starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.

The New York Times reported that Gilley had 34 singles reach the country music Top 10. Still, the Mississippi-born crooner had an interesting family life before he made his country music hits. Gilley was raised in Louisiana, near his cousins, singer Jerry Lee Lewis and preacher Jimmy Swaggart. J.D. Davis even wrote a book about the three cousins in 2012, "Unconquered: The Saga of Cousins Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart, and Mickey Gilley." In 1994, Gilley told the Los Angeles Times, "The only reason I got into the music industry was because of Jerry Lee." The singer and honky tonk owner said, "I saw what he was doing ... I thought all I had to do was cut a record and I'm a star. How wrong I was!" Gilley said he had to work construction during the day, while singing at night when he started. But the country crooner had an entire second career after "Urban Cowboy" became a hit in 1980.