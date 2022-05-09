Celine Dion Gives Us A Rare Peek Into Her Family Life

Megastar Céline Dion is a proud mom of three sons that she shared with her husband René Angélil, who died in January 2016 at the age of 74 from throat cancer, per People. Earlier this year, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker paid tribute to her late husband on Instagram on the seventh anniversary of his death. "I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there... I miss you," she reminisced with the lyrics to her song "Courage."

In December 2020, Dion took to Instagram to wish her large social media following a Merry Christmas with a rare family photo. The wholesome snap saw Dion and her kids all wearing matching white pajamas. "May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!" Dion shared. Despite selling millions of albums around the world, embarking on numerous world tours, and winning five Grammy Awards, the powerhouse singer told ABC News in 2010 that being a parent is the most challenging yet rewarding job. "When you have a child, it's like there's another heart that grows inside of you. You have this like second heart," Dion said.

In her latest upload, Dion is giving her followers more insight into her private family life.