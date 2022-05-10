The Real Reason The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Is Paused Indefinitely
For the last 20 years, Stephen Colbert has managed to tickle everyone's funny bone and produce the kind of laughs you'd expect from a late night television host. The star of "The Late Show," however, has done and said some controversial and headline-grabbing things in the past, too. Back in 2018, Colbert joked that he deserved a little of the "Trump Bump" that the "Roseanne" reboot got when more than 18.2 million people tuned in to watch Roseanne Barr, a fervent Donald Trump supporter at the time. As many fans know, Colbert has long been a critic of the former president, per The New York Times. He said on his show rather sarcastically (via Deadline): "I would like 18 million people to watch my show. So let me serve up some refreshment right now, and I mean this sincerely. I agree with Donald Trump about something: CNN lies."
And while Colbert's "Late Show" ratings have been steady over the years — averaging about 2.7 million viewers, per IndieWire — the show is being paused indefinitely for this reason.
Stephen Colbert has COVID-19 for the second time
According to the New York Post, "The Late Show" is pressing the pause button on production because its host, Stephen Colbert, is exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms. The publication says that, while Colbert previously tested positive for the virus, he's been showing a recurrence of symptoms.
On May 9, the show posted a tweet that said, "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice." However, reps for the show have not made any comments as to when the show will be back up and running or if they plan to find a temporary replacement for Colbert, should he be out longer than expected.
That said, Colbert did manage to find the funny in this as he tweeted that same day, "WORST. SEQUEL. EVER." Here's hoping that Colbert does get better and, unlike all of the movies in the "Star Wars" franchise, he doesn't have to worry about another beginning and another end.