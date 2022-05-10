The Real Reason The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Is Paused Indefinitely

According to the New York Post, "The Late Show" is pressing the pause button on production because its host, Stephen Colbert, is exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms. The publication says that, while Colbert previously tested positive for the virus, he's been showing a recurrence of symptoms.

On May 9, the show posted a tweet that said, "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice." However, reps for the show have not made any comments as to when the show will be back up and running or if they plan to find a temporary replacement for Colbert, should he be out longer than expected.

That said, Colbert did manage to find the funny in this as he tweeted that same day, "WORST. SEQUEL. EVER." Here's hoping that Colbert does get better and, unlike all of the movies in the "Star Wars" franchise, he doesn't have to worry about another beginning and another end.