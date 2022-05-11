Teddi Mellencamp Comes Clean About A Recent Change To Her Looks

Former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp isn't shy about addressing apparent changes in her physical appearance, and this time, her announcement is causing quite a stir. Mellencamp has spoken openly about her decision to undergo plastic surgery in the past. On her 38th birthday in 2019, Mellencamp wrote a lengthy Instagram post detailing her weight loss journey, which she later revealed left her in need of a cosmetic alteration.

When asked by a follower if she had a nose job since her transformation, Mellencamp candidly responded (via People), "Not on my nose. I did on my tata's." She explained in a follow-up comment, "Mine didn't need a lift. They deflated after breastfeeding and weight loss so they added 210 cc implants."

As a result of her life-changing weight loss, Mellencamp has created the wellness coaching program "All In by Teddi," and has become an advocate for health and fitness. However, the "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast host has recently come clean about another plastic surgery she had and fans are not happy about the wellness guru's choice.