Teddi Mellencamp Comes Clean About A Recent Change To Her Looks
Former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp isn't shy about addressing apparent changes in her physical appearance, and this time, her announcement is causing quite a stir. Mellencamp has spoken openly about her decision to undergo plastic surgery in the past. On her 38th birthday in 2019, Mellencamp wrote a lengthy Instagram post detailing her weight loss journey, which she later revealed left her in need of a cosmetic alteration.
When asked by a follower if she had a nose job since her transformation, Mellencamp candidly responded (via People), "Not on my nose. I did on my tata's." She explained in a follow-up comment, "Mine didn't need a lift. They deflated after breastfeeding and weight loss so they added 210 cc implants."
As a result of her life-changing weight loss, Mellencamp has created the wellness coaching program "All In by Teddi," and has become an advocate for health and fitness. However, the "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast host has recently come clean about another plastic surgery she had and fans are not happy about the wellness guru's choice.
Teddi Mellencamp reveals she got a lift
Teddi Mellencamp is no stranger to controversy in the public eye. The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, who also created the wellness coaching program "All In by Teddi," has come under fire recently after revealing that she underwent a neck lift. "I have always been comfortable with my neck in the front," Mellencamp wrote on Instagram, per the Daily Mail. "It's the side profile that always made me feel insecure."
The outlet reports that Mellencamp then received a barrage of complaints from fans, criticizing the reality star for having a cosmetic procedure, despite her advocacy for women's health. "I am being transparent with my journey," Mellencamp wrote in response to the upset fan which she shared on her Instagram Story. She added, "Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That's not who I am."
Although some internet naysayers don't appear to be fond of Mellencamp's decision to go under the knife, she has received a bit of support from other fans online. "What's to defend? It's her neck, she can lift it if she wants to," one person tweeted. However, some questioned if the 40-year-old reality TV alum was too young to undergo the surgery. "How old is she? A bit young for a neck lift IMO. But if she wanted it ok. Is she making it public for attention? I don't get her at all," another wrote.