Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About The Disturbing Comments She Got From Fans After Mean Girls

Amanda Seyfried achieved global fame as "Mean Girls"' resident airhead Karen Smith, but she also had to actively dodge the "dumb blonde" Hollywood niche because of it. As Seyfried told Variety earlier this year, starring in HBO's 2006-2011 series about a polygamous family, "Big Love," was one of many strategic career choices she made post-"Mean Girls." "Back in 2004, I had to be really careful to not just be 'the pretty blonde.'" Seyfried said. "So at the very beginning of my career, if I hadn't done 'Big Love,' I was going to be Karen Smith."

The specter of her "Mean Girls" role loomed so that Seyfried claimed, following the film's release, she couldn't get any auditions for lead roles. "All the auditions I had for my first pilot season were just, like, blonde girl friends," she said. Of course, since then, Seyfried has established herself as a versatile Hollywood player with widely diverse roles in films like "Jennifer's Body," "Les Misérables" and "Lovelace."

Finally stepping up as the lead of a show in Hulu's "The Dropout," Seyfried recently reflected on fame and the negative aspects of being known as Karen Smith.