Gabourey Sidibe Spills Details About Her Unique Wedding Plans
Gabourey Sidibe never imagined being in a longterm relationship, much less walking down the aisle. "I just couldn't fathom what [the right] partner for me actually felt like," she told Brides. That changed when the "Precious" star met Brandon Frankel. Sidibe and Frankel went public with their relationship in 2019. That year Frankel called Sidibe his "sunshine" on Instagram. Before him, the actress learned not to rely on others for her self-worth. "I don't think that my brand of self-confidence and self-assuredness can come from an outside source," she said on "The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet" in 2015. "It's got to come from me."
Sidibe's self-reliance hasn't wavered as she's transformed in the public eye. However, the Oscar-nominated actor seemingly learned that she could share her journey with someone else. Throughout 2020, she often shared snippets of her life with Frankel on social media. Their bond was so obvious that her Instagram followers assumed they had tied the knot after she uploaded a video of Frankel cuddling their cat in bed. "No, it's not a wedding band and we're not engaged but I love that y'all want that for me," she captioned the post.
Frankel took the first step a few months later. In November 2020, Sidibe announced on Instagram they were engaged. "Now I get to hold him forever." But falling in love doesn't mean Sidibe left all of her beliefs behind. And she wants her wedding to reflect that.
Gabourey Sidibe won't have a traditional wedding ceremony
Gabourey Sidibe isn't traditional, so her wedding to Brandon Frankel won't include any of the typical fixtures. She told Brides that means no bridesmaids or bachelorette party. Even the iconic white dress is out. "It cannot be a traditional wedding," she said. "Really, it can't be. I don't want anything done the 'traditional' way. Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party." Initially, the "Empire" alum rejected the idea of a formal ceremony altogether. "I've always been like, 'No, we shouldn't have a wedding,'" she added. "Maybe we'll throw a barbecue, get married in the bathroom, and then we'll come out and tell everyone we're married."
Sidibe later softened her stance and ultimately deciding on a party. But wedding-planning is no easy feat. So she and Frankel are outsourcing most of the work — while still ensuring they have the final say. "We'll have someone [helping], but we'll definitely be super involved," Frankel said. A lot still needs to be done, but they have time. They don't have a set date yet but are shooting for spring 2023.
Frankel doesn't hide his excitement over the coming nuptials. "Can't believe it's been a year since I asked my best friends and soulmate to marry me!" he gushed on Instagram last year. "Love you forever and ever @gabby3shabby — can't wait to have our wedding!"