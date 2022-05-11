Gabourey Sidibe Spills Details About Her Unique Wedding Plans

Gabourey Sidibe never imagined being in a longterm relationship, much less walking down the aisle. "I just couldn't fathom what [the right] partner for me actually felt like," she told Brides. That changed when the "Precious" star met Brandon Frankel. Sidibe and Frankel went public with their relationship in 2019. That year Frankel called Sidibe his "sunshine" on Instagram. Before him, the actress learned not to rely on others for her self-worth. "I don't think that my brand of self-confidence and self-assuredness can come from an outside source," she said on "The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet" in 2015. "It's got to come from me."

Sidibe's self-reliance hasn't wavered as she's transformed in the public eye. However, the Oscar-nominated actor seemingly learned that she could share her journey with someone else. Throughout 2020, she often shared snippets of her life with Frankel on social media. Their bond was so obvious that her Instagram followers assumed they had tied the knot after she uploaded a video of Frankel cuddling their cat in bed. "No, it's not a wedding band and we're not engaged but I love that y'all want that for me," she captioned the post.

Frankel took the first step a few months later. In November 2020, Sidibe announced on Instagram they were engaged. "Now I get to hold him forever." But falling in love doesn't mean Sidibe left all of her beliefs behind. And she wants her wedding to reflect that.