Jessica Biel Opens About About Justin Timberlake's Hilariously Risky Marriage Proposal
Unlike a lot of high-profile Hollywood couples, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have managed to make their marriage last. In fact, they will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary later this year. On May 9, the couple attended Biel's premiere for "Candy," the new true-crime series she stars in. During an interview with ET, the "New Year's Eve" actor opened up about how they've managed to maintain a healthy marriage.
"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she explained, adding, "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together." In other words, it's about keeping the spark alive. Biel admitted that it isn't easy keeping her marriage alive, but insisted "those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."
Since tying the knot, the pair started a family and share two sons – Phineas and Silas. In June 2021, Biel wished her husband a Happy Father's Day on Instagram and thanked him for bringing "the light into our lives in so many ways." During a new television interview, Biel shared the unique way Timberlake got down on one knee and proposed.
Justin Timberlake proposed to his wife in the snow
Jessica Biel appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on May 11 and spilled how her husband of nearly 10 years, Justin Timberlake, popped the big question in a "sweet," but "unexpected" manner.
Biel explained to the chat show host that she had been spending the day snowboarding in Montana when it happened. "We were head-to-toe snowboarding outfits, hats, gloves, everything," she said. Before Biel knew it, her man was willing to risk slipping on the ice, as he chose that specific moment to ask if she would be his wife. "And all of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow. And then he looks up and pulls up this ring. And it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious," she continued. Corden pointed out Timberlake also risked losing the ring by bringing it along in his pocket while snowboarding.
As previously reported by Brides, Timberlake and Biel got married in Puglia, Italy in October 2012. The outlet noted it was a fairly intimate ceremony with only 100 guests invited. On Timberlake's 40th birthday in January 2021, Biel said on Instagram that there is "no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with."