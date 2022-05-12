Jessica Biel Opens About About Justin Timberlake's Hilariously Risky Marriage Proposal

Unlike a lot of high-profile Hollywood couples, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have managed to make their marriage last. In fact, they will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary later this year. On May 9, the couple attended Biel's premiere for "Candy," the new true-crime series she stars in. During an interview with ET, the "New Year's Eve" actor opened up about how they've managed to maintain a healthy marriage.

"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she explained, adding, "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together." In other words, it's about keeping the spark alive. Biel admitted that it isn't easy keeping her marriage alive, but insisted "those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."

Since tying the knot, the pair started a family and share two sons – Phineas and Silas. In June 2021, Biel wished her husband a Happy Father's Day on Instagram and thanked him for bringing "the light into our lives in so many ways." During a new television interview, Biel shared the unique way Timberlake got down on one knee and proposed.