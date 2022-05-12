Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Goop Controversy Might Be The Strangest One Yet

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is no stranger to negative headlines for selling pricey and unbelievably quirky items on its site. The brand also pushes a very specific type of lifestyle, which was recently criticized by none other than a former staffer. In a March Instagram video, former CCO Elise Loehnen called out Goop cleanses as dangerous to one's physical and mental well-being. Loehnen said that Goop cleanses made her feel like she was "always trying to punish" her body. "Wellness culture can be toxic," Loehnen added in her caption.

The hip wellness brand has also been accused of making rather bold statements about products it endorsed, including that inserting a jade egg into oneself promotes sexual pleasure. Another one of the brand's biggest points of contention is the debate over its high prices. "You can't make these things mass-market," Paltrow explained in a 2018 profile by The New York Times Magazine. One does wonder, though, when Goop hawks an ouija board for $1,995 and a mattress for $38,000 (via The Cut).

Goop seemed bound for another scandal when it announced on May 11 "The Diapér," a bundle of 12 fragranced and bejeweled diapers retailing for $120. After fans immediately slammed the product's price tag in the comments, Paltrow revealed that it was all a PR stunt for a good cause.