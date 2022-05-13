The Tragic Death Of Law And Order Star Bruce MacVittie

Bruce MacVittie has died. The actor passed away aged 65 on May 7, according to a report from The New York Times. The star's wife, Carol Ochs, confirmed the news to the outlet but did not publicly confirm his cause of death, though it was reported that he passed away in a New York hospital.

MacVittie had a slew of appearances in big time TV shows over the years, with one of his biggest roles being playing Danny Scalercio in "The Sopranos" for several episodes back in 2002. Amongst his other roles, MacVittie played Marcus Tull in "As The World Turns," and Vincent Di Nardo in "Waterfront." The star also popped up in the "Law & Order" franchise multiple times, portraying several characters over the years. He took on various roles on the main show from 1991 until 2006, as well as appearing in "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" between 2002 and 2007 and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in both 2001 and 2021. His now final TV role to go out during his life will be on the CBS series "Bull" as Ruben Ware as he had a guest appearance in the episode "Safe Space," which aired in March.

But it wasn't just on the small screen where you might recognize Macvittie from. The Broadway veteran also popped up on the big screen, acting in the likes of "Million Dollar Baby" and "Looking for Richard" with Al Pacino.