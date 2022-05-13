The Tragic Death Of Law And Order Star Bruce MacVittie
Bruce MacVittie has died. The actor passed away aged 65 on May 7, according to a report from The New York Times. The star's wife, Carol Ochs, confirmed the news to the outlet but did not publicly confirm his cause of death, though it was reported that he passed away in a New York hospital.
MacVittie had a slew of appearances in big time TV shows over the years, with one of his biggest roles being playing Danny Scalercio in "The Sopranos" for several episodes back in 2002. Amongst his other roles, MacVittie played Marcus Tull in "As The World Turns," and Vincent Di Nardo in "Waterfront." The star also popped up in the "Law & Order" franchise multiple times, portraying several characters over the years. He took on various roles on the main show from 1991 until 2006, as well as appearing in "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" between 2002 and 2007 and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in both 2001 and 2021. His now final TV role to go out during his life will be on the CBS series "Bull" as Ruben Ware as he had a guest appearance in the episode "Safe Space," which aired in March.
But it wasn't just on the small screen where you might recognize Macvittie from. The Broadway veteran also popped up on the big screen, acting in the likes of "Million Dollar Baby" and "Looking for Richard" with Al Pacino.
Bruce MacVittie tributes
Tributes flooded in for Bruce MacVittie on social media, where plenty of fans and friends shared their memories of the late actor. "Bruce MacVittie and I worked together many times over the years. He was an amazing and unique actor. Always a pleasure to work with and this is very sad news to hear. He will be missed," actor Vincent D'Onofrio tweeted. Big time TV showrunner Warren Leight also took to Twitter to acknowledge the actor's death, writing, "We've worked together often. He was a beautiful, honest actor and man. The real deal. Sending love to his friends and family."
"Bruce was the first working actor I knew in NYC. He was so encouraging of me and @caseyrosewilson and I'm so profoundly sorry for his wife and daughter," June Diane Raphael wrote on Twitter, while MacVittie's cousin, Casey Wilson, linked to The New York Times piece on his death and tweeted, "A beautiful article about my beautiful cousin Bruce MacVittie and his artistic legacy. Bruce was a wonderful human and soul who will be so deeply missed."
MacVittie was clearly proud of his career, sharing several clips from his acting roles on his website. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ochs, and his daughter, Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie. Our thoughts are with his family at such a sad time.