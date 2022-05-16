Janet Jackson's Appearance At The Billboard Music Awards Really Caused A Stir

Janet Jackson's iconic status has kept her relevant for six decades. Despite coming from one of the most talked-about families in the world, the "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker has always done her best to stay grounded and keep her family out of the public. As she told Allure magazine in February 2022, "What's really important is going back to having that foundation. Not just family, but God."

After releasing her two-part documentary, "JANET," on Lifetime and A&E, Jackson was spotted out in public for the first time in nearly a year. As previously reported by HollywoodLife, the Grammy Award-winner was captured by the paparazzi in London walking out of a flower shop wearing an oversized black sweatshirt with matching joggers and headscarf. Jackson embraced the cold and accessorized with a gray, black, and white scarf around her neck. To complete her ensemble, she rocked round sunglasses and white platform sneakers. As noted in her Allure cover story, Jackson has been living in London with her son, Eissa Al Mana, for the past six years.

Jackson clearly understands the importance of a more private life when she's not working. She stunned the fans and fellow artists in May 2022 when she made an unannounced appearance at a high-profile award show to honor one of her peers.