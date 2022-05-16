Janet Jackson's Appearance At The Billboard Music Awards Really Caused A Stir
Janet Jackson's iconic status has kept her relevant for six decades. Despite coming from one of the most talked-about families in the world, the "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker has always done her best to stay grounded and keep her family out of the public. As she told Allure magazine in February 2022, "What's really important is going back to having that foundation. Not just family, but God."
After releasing her two-part documentary, "JANET," on Lifetime and A&E, Jackson was spotted out in public for the first time in nearly a year. As previously reported by HollywoodLife, the Grammy Award-winner was captured by the paparazzi in London walking out of a flower shop wearing an oversized black sweatshirt with matching joggers and headscarf. Jackson embraced the cold and accessorized with a gray, black, and white scarf around her neck. To complete her ensemble, she rocked round sunglasses and white platform sneakers. As noted in her Allure cover story, Jackson has been living in London with her son, Eissa Al Mana, for the past six years.
Jackson clearly understands the importance of a more private life when she's not working. She stunned the fans and fellow artists in May 2022 when she made an unannounced appearance at a high-profile award show to honor one of her peers.
Janet Jackson received a standing ovation at the Billboard Music Awards
For the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to honor Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award Package. The "When I Think Of You" hitmaker received a standing ovation from the audience, including longtime producer Jimmy Jam, City Girls, and Doja Cat, as she took to the stage. As seen in the snapshot above, Jackson stunned the crowd in a long-sleeved white shirt with a black tie. She teamed the look with a black jacket and high-waisted long skirt. Jackson accessorized with a chic black hat and tied her dark locks up over on one side.
Fans were thrilled to see the singer Mary J. Blige receive her flowers for the legacy she has built for herself, and they loved seeing the two legends standing together on stage. Jackson's unexpected appearance at the ceremony set Twitter on fire. "Janet Jackson is an icon, a legend, and the moment at the #BBMAs," media outlet Entertainment Tonight tweeted. "Janet Jackson is simply music ROYALTY. Like standing ovation just by walking in the room. If she ever showed up to the Grammys again they would need a commercial break bc the applause would be so long," another person shared. "Janet Jackson presenting an Icon Award to Mary J Blige. The power that has," a third user remarked. It's Ms. Jackson's world and we're all just living in it!