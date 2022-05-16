Camila Cabello Has An Exciting New Job
Back in 2012, Camila Cabello first captured the attention of viewers on the U.S. version of "The X Factor," a singing competition. Although she originally auditioned as a solo artist, she was technically eliminated and brought back to join a group of four other girls: Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah-Jane Hansen, and Lauren Jauregui. Eventually, viewers named the group "Fifth Harmony" and they went on to place third in the competition, according to Us Weekly. After much success and hits such as "Worth It" and "Work From Home," Cabello decided to quit the group and go solo in December 2016.
Shortly after, she released her smash hit single "Havana" and then a self-titled debut album in 2018. Cabello's solo career took off nearly instantly and granted her several opportunities including opening up for Taylor Swift on her "Reputation" tour and collaborating with Ed Sheeran multiple times. It seems that the "Bam Bam" singer had other plans for herself when she first auditioned for "The X Factor." In fact, she wasn't even thinking about fame.
During a segment of "Carpool Karaoke" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Cabello revealed her true motivation for going on the singing competition. She told Corden, "This is really embarrassing ... I literally was like, 'I'm auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles' ... I really believed that at the time." Cabello auditioned for the show about 10 years ago, but it appears another competition series is in the singer's near future.
Camila Cabello is going back to her roots — sort of
Camila Cabello has her sights set on returning back to her roots: a vocal competition series. NBC's "The Voice" tweeted some exciting news about the show's upcoming 22nd season and revealed Cabello would be joining the celebrity panel of vocal coaches, alongside alums Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. It was originally unclear if the "Havana" singer would be taking Kelly Clarkson or Ariana Grande's spot on the show. However, it has now been confirmed that both of the previous coaches will not be returning, as Stefani will replace Grande and Cabello will take Clarkson's spot, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The decision of Cabello taking one of the opening spots may have been in the works for some time now. In August 2021, the singer-songwriter joined John Legend as a mentor for his team during Season 21. She tweeted, "that's right #TeamLegend !! thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season's battle rounds!! #TheVoice." Legend then replied, "You're such a great advisor! Thank you Camila!!"
It is unclear when Season 22 of "The Voice" will air on NBC. However, it is slated for release sometime in the fall, with previous seasons typically premiering in September, according to IMDb. Fans can look forward to this all-star panel of judges taking over their TV screens soon.