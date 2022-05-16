Camila Cabello Has An Exciting New Job

Back in 2012, Camila Cabello first captured the attention of viewers on the U.S. version of "The X Factor," a singing competition. Although she originally auditioned as a solo artist, she was technically eliminated and brought back to join a group of four other girls: Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah-Jane Hansen, and Lauren Jauregui. Eventually, viewers named the group "Fifth Harmony" and they went on to place third in the competition, according to Us Weekly. After much success and hits such as "Worth It" and "Work From Home," Cabello decided to quit the group and go solo in December 2016.

Shortly after, she released her smash hit single "Havana" and then a self-titled debut album in 2018. Cabello's solo career took off nearly instantly and granted her several opportunities including opening up for Taylor Swift on her "Reputation" tour and collaborating with Ed Sheeran multiple times. It seems that the "Bam Bam" singer had other plans for herself when she first auditioned for "The X Factor." In fact, she wasn't even thinking about fame.

During a segment of "Carpool Karaoke" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Cabello revealed her true motivation for going on the singing competition. She told Corden, "This is really embarrassing ... I literally was like, 'I'm auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles' ... I really believed that at the time." Cabello auditioned for the show about 10 years ago, but it appears another competition series is in the singer's near future.