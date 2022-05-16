John Legend Shares How He's Healing After His And Chrissy Teigen's Sad Loss
John Legend has opened up about his and wife Chrissy Teigen's devastating pregnancy loss. The couple, who share daughter Luna and son Miles, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that the model had suffered a miscarriage in September 2020. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions." Teigen went on to explain that the couple settled on the name Jack for their baby, as that's the name they called him while still in Teigen's womb.
Following the announcement, the couple received an astounding outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, "Chrissy, John, Luna, and Miles—Doug and I are deeply sorry for your loss. Words can never be enough, but know that we're keeping you in our prayers." Actor Alyssa Milano wrote, "Sending you all of the love."
Now, Legend's speaking out about what helped him heal following the painful loss, but his method surely come as a surprise to most.
John Legend says music was 'healing' for him
John Legend shared how he was able to heal following Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage in 2020. The Grammy award-winning singer revealed to The Guardian that he overcame the "tragedy" by creating music. "There's music dealing with grief and what it feels like to mourn, and to try to pick up the pieces after you've lost something," he said. "When you lose a pregnancy and you have to go through that grief together, it can be really difficult for a family. Hopefully creating music out of it can be healing for me and for other people too."
For her part, Teigen has also spoken out about her experience dealing with the traumatic loss. The model penned a lengthy blog post detailing the experience and discussed how "uncomfortable" she felt when sharing the news with her 37 million Instagram followers. "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done," Teigen wrote. "These photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like."