John Legend Shares How He's Healing After His And Chrissy Teigen's Sad Loss

John Legend has opened up about his and wife Chrissy Teigen's devastating pregnancy loss. The couple, who share daughter Luna and son Miles, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that the model had suffered a miscarriage in September 2020. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions." Teigen went on to explain that the couple settled on the name Jack for their baby, as that's the name they called him while still in Teigen's womb.

Following the announcement, the couple received an astounding outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, "Chrissy, John, Luna, and Miles—Doug and I are deeply sorry for your loss. Words can never be enough, but know that we're keeping you in our prayers." Actor Alyssa Milano wrote, "Sending you all of the love."

Now, Legend's speaking out about what helped him heal following the painful loss, but his method surely come as a surprise to most.