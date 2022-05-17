The Strange Reason Neil Patrick Harris Is Publicly Apologizing

If there's one thing many of today's celebrities have to get used to doing, it's apologizing. Social media's surge over the past few years has made it almost impossible for controversial behavior, whether it be past or present, to go unnoticed — and Neil Patrick Harris is now learning that one the hard way. The star was forced to speak out for a pretty shocking reason after a controversial decision from several years ago made its way back into the spotlight.

For a little context, Harris loves Halloween. And we mean loves Halloween. Over the years, the star and his family — including his husband David Burtka and their twins, Harper and Gideon — have come up with some of the cutest and craziest group costumes, inspired by the likes of "The Wizard of Oz," "Alice In Wonderland," and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," as well as some seriously creepy horror movie-inspired looks. So, with that said, it's not too surprising to hear that the star has a gory side that he shows off at his regular Halloween bashes, but a very provocative move at a soirée celebrating the spooky season back in 2011 has many horrified for all the wrong reasons.