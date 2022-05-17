Christine Quinn Has Bold Words About Her Future On Selling Sunset

Seriously, guys. What in the world is going on with Christine Quinn and "Selling Sunset?" Anyone who tuned in to Season 5 of the Netflix reality hit will know that Quinn managed to upset, well, pretty much everyone during the dramatic episodes and was even accused of offering to pay a client of The Oppenheim Group to work with her instead of her co-star, Emma Hernan (though Quinn denied the claims). After stirring the pot in a way only she really can, Quinn then skipped out on the Season 5 reunion show, meaning no one really knew what was going on with her. While there was speculation she didn't want to face her co-stars, per Page Six, Quinn claimed she couldn't attend after testing positive for COVID-19.

Of course, there was plenty of discussion about Quinn during the reunion taping, in which The Oppenheim boss Jason Oppenheim confirmed she'd left the brokerage and potentially even the show. "Right now, there's not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group," he said (via Radio Times). "In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing — there's a lot of reasons where I could consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now, there isn't a place."

But don't be waving bye bye to the reality star just yet...