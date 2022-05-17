Christine Quinn Has Bold Words About Her Future On Selling Sunset
Seriously, guys. What in the world is going on with Christine Quinn and "Selling Sunset?" Anyone who tuned in to Season 5 of the Netflix reality hit will know that Quinn managed to upset, well, pretty much everyone during the dramatic episodes and was even accused of offering to pay a client of The Oppenheim Group to work with her instead of her co-star, Emma Hernan (though Quinn denied the claims). After stirring the pot in a way only she really can, Quinn then skipped out on the Season 5 reunion show, meaning no one really knew what was going on with her. While there was speculation she didn't want to face her co-stars, per Page Six, Quinn claimed she couldn't attend after testing positive for COVID-19.
Of course, there was plenty of discussion about Quinn during the reunion taping, in which The Oppenheim boss Jason Oppenheim confirmed she'd left the brokerage and potentially even the show. "Right now, there's not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group," he said (via Radio Times). "In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing — there's a lot of reasons where I could consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now, there isn't a place."
But don't be waving bye bye to the reality star just yet...
Is Christine Quinn still on Selling Sunset?
Despite no longer being a part of The Oppenheim Group, that doesn't mean that drama-stirring star Christine Quinn won't be popping up on Season 6 of "Selling Sunset." She made that very clear to Us Weekly on May 17, admitting, "I love the show. The show is, like, my number one [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don't work for the Oppenheim Group... Maybe it's a battle of the brokerages." She then reassured fans even further, sharing, "I'm not going anywhere. Like, I'll always be on television... It's just, like, let's have fun with this now."
Quinn opened up about her career change to USA Today, sharing she's now working at her own brokerage called RealOpen selling properties in the likes of Miami and Colorado. She also got candid about the client bribe storyline, alleging it was manufactured because "it wasn't a convenient storyline that Christine went off and started her own brokerage. That's not good TV." Quinn said she found working at The Oppenheim Group "toxic," before noting, "We don't really have storylines if there's not conflict. So sometimes people do get creative to get airtime."
Netflix is yet to officially confirm if the popular real estate reality show will be back for a sixth season, though Us Weekly reported in January that not only will we be getting a sixth season, but we'll be getting a seventh, too!