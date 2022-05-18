The Wild Reason David Blaine's Vegas Residency Is Only Twice A Month

If there's one thing you can't say about David Blaine, it's that he doesn't go that extra mile for his acts. The sensational magician and illusionist has attempted some of the most downright crazy acts in the world over the years, repeatedly risking his life for our entertainment with over the top stunts. You may remember that time he stayed underwater for seven days? Or that time he appeared to poke metal through his arm? Ouch.

One of the most dangerous, though? When he almost died back in 2017 during his "Beyond Magic" show in Las Vegas after he shot himself in the mouth and had to be rushed to hospital. The infamous daredevil tried to catch a bullet in a metal cup in his mouth (seriously) but instead ended up accidentally shooting himself. "There was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat. I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead," Blaine recalled on the ABC special, per NME. "Suddenly I became aware of the pain and it brought me back. At that moment, I realized that the mouth guard had shattered again, and I was alive."

After a stunt like that, you'd be forgiven for thinking Blaine was in no rush to return to Vegas with a new death-defying show. But if you thought that, you thought wrong because he's back for a short time — and there's a bold reason why.