Taylor Swift Is Sporting A Look We've Never Seen From Her Before

We've seen a whole load of different looks from Taylor Swift over her two decades in the spotlight. The singer was just 16 years old when she hit the big time with her debut track, "Tim McGraw." Over time, while the versatile musician was busy releasing nine studio albums and collecting a glittering array of award show trophies, Swift debuted multiple style transformations.

In 2006, Swift was a country cutie and looked like a sweet and regular (albeit hugely successful) teen with long, curly blonde locks and minimal make-up. In the years that followed, she began shedding the country image and started vamping it up a notch as she experimented with fashion, make-up and hairstyles. There were straight locks and controversial bangs, brunette and then platinum choppy bobs, and messy yet perfect updos.

By the 2012 VMAs, Tay-Tay appeared all grown up, sporting bright red lipstick and a smokey eye. She had become the multi-Grammy winning star of today that Swifties all around the globe know and love: a confident and poised woman who's sure of herself and her fashion prowess. However, just like her music, she still continues to evolve, and recently, Swift sported a look we've never seen from her before.