Taylor Swift Is Sporting A Look We've Never Seen From Her Before
We've seen a whole load of different looks from Taylor Swift over her two decades in the spotlight. The singer was just 16 years old when she hit the big time with her debut track, "Tim McGraw." Over time, while the versatile musician was busy releasing nine studio albums and collecting a glittering array of award show trophies, Swift debuted multiple style transformations.
In 2006, Swift was a country cutie and looked like a sweet and regular (albeit hugely successful) teen with long, curly blonde locks and minimal make-up. In the years that followed, she began shedding the country image and started vamping it up a notch as she experimented with fashion, make-up and hairstyles. There were straight locks and controversial bangs, brunette and then platinum choppy bobs, and messy yet perfect updos.
By the 2012 VMAs, Tay-Tay appeared all grown up, sporting bright red lipstick and a smokey eye. She had become the multi-Grammy winning star of today that Swifties all around the globe know and love: a confident and poised woman who's sure of herself and her fashion prowess. However, just like her music, she still continues to evolve, and recently, Swift sported a look we've never seen from her before.
Taylor Swift rocks graduate chic
Taylor Swift is sporting a look we've never seen from her before, which Swifties and students alike will love. After lockdown, college kids are desperate for socializing and fun. Luckily for New York University grads, they got both, with an added sprinkle of Swiftie dust.
The performer posted a TikTok video where she goes from bare-faced beauty to a glam college grad, donning a cap and purple and black gown. In true T-Swizzle style, she keeps it real throughout. Her proud dad even makes a cameo, snapping pics of his daughter in her graduation garb. "Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time – see you soon NYU #swifttok #classof2022," she captioned the clip.
Per The New York Times, Swift was one of the speakers at NYU's 2020 graduation celebration at Yankee Stadium, which was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19. T-Swizzle wasn't just doing some talking though; she also accepted a Doctor of Fine Arts honorary degree. The college's president praised Swift's talent and array of achievements. "Ms. Swift is one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation," Andrew Hamilton said in a press statement. He listed some of Swift's many musical milestones, including eleven Grammy wins, becoming "the most awarded artist ever in American Music Awards' history," and Swift being the 21st century's only solo performer to score three number one albums in a year. Congrats, Tay!