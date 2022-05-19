Britney Spears' Latest Video Is Sure To Have People Talking
Britney Spears has been through a lot in past years. As most will know, the "Born To Make You Happy" hitmaker repeatedly made headlines over her conservatorship, which she was finally set free from in November 2021, according to The Guardian.
After a stressful couple of years, the powerhouse entertainer revealed on Instagram in April the exciting news that she and her fiance, Sam Asghari, were expecting their first child together. After taking a trip to Maui, Spears explained she gained a little weight when coming back from her vacation. The singer said Asghari suggested she was "food pregnant." However, after taking a pregnancy test, she found out she was carrying their baby. Spears declared she planned to not go out as much during her pregnancy journey "due to the paps getting their money shot of me." Just one month later, Spears shared on Instagram the sad news that she had a miscarriage. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," she wrote, adding, "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news."
Spears has remained active on social media since announcing her miscarriage. With 41 million Instagram followers, her posts usually gain a lot of attention. With that being said, her most recent upload is certainly causing a stir.
Britney Spears fell 'in love instantly' with someone else's child
Britney Spears loves a video upload on Instagram. The singer took to the social media platform on April 18 to share a one minute clip that showcased some of her recent trip to Mexico. In addition to being seen on her flight, playing with a dog in the sand, and sharing wholesome moments with her fiance, Spears was seen holding and kissing an "unbelievable" young child on the lips, who she had just met.
"Most babies that small are extremely guarded and if someone new holds them, they steer away from your face !!! It was so weird ... she eyed me down from far away and I had to come near," Spears explained, saying the child initially reached her arms out to her. She continued, "I held her for a while then she went straight to my face !!! ... I kissed her and fell in love instantly." Spears stated she noticed the baby's mother was nearby, joking that it was going to be weird AF if she kept holding the little one.
Others agreed B's actions weren't appropriate. "You don't kiss other peoples kids," one fan scolded in the comments. Meanwhile, other followers say the clip as a light-hearted moment. "Imagine being held by Britney Spears," one user wrote under the post. Another person shared, "Babies know good people."