Britney Spears' Latest Video Is Sure To Have People Talking

Britney Spears has been through a lot in past years. As most will know, the "Born To Make You Happy" hitmaker repeatedly made headlines over her conservatorship, which she was finally set free from in November 2021, according to The Guardian.

After a stressful couple of years, the powerhouse entertainer revealed on Instagram in April the exciting news that she and her fiance, Sam Asghari, were expecting their first child together. After taking a trip to Maui, Spears explained she gained a little weight when coming back from her vacation. The singer said Asghari suggested she was "food pregnant." However, after taking a pregnancy test, she found out she was carrying their baby. Spears declared she planned to not go out as much during her pregnancy journey "due to the paps getting their money shot of me." Just one month later, Spears shared on Instagram the sad news that she had a miscarriage. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," she wrote, adding, "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news."

Spears has remained active on social media since announcing her miscarriage. With 41 million Instagram followers, her posts usually gain a lot of attention. With that being said, her most recent upload is certainly causing a stir.