Carmen Electra Proves She's Still A Bombshell With Latest Career Move
Carmen Electra started out her career as a dancer, and her first big break came while working with Prince, but she had different designs for her career path all along. "There was always something inside of me that, you know, where I wanted to be a sex symbol," she told Fox News in 2019. Over the years, Electra appeared on the cover of "Playboy" multiple times, and was admittedly "shy" when she initially posed nude, but the "Baywatch" alum was emboldened by models who came before her. "Marilyn Monroe started off with Playboy, and those are the women that I admire and truly have been inspired by," Electra said.
The "Scary Movie" actor came to prominence in the '90s, during which she had a well-publicized marriage to Dennis Rodman. Decades later, Electra's popularity soared once again after appearing in the 2020 docu-series "The Last Dance" about the '90s-era Chicago Bulls. In one episode, Electra revealed that she and Rodman got frisky in the Bulls facilities. "We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place," she said, per Complex. After that steamy confession aired, searches for Electra on adult sites skyrocketed, per TMZ.
Electra's sexy side hasn't waned with age. In fact, to commemorate turning 50 years old in April, Electra flaunted her figure in a bikini on Instagram. The spicy post turned out to be a precursor to a major announcement from the model.
Carmen Electra's spicy new content
Carmen Electra announced she was launching an OnlyFans account on May 18. Days earlier, the former Playboy cover model hinted at the career move with an teasing Instagram post. The "Meet the Spartans" actor said she was motivated to create the account after turning 50, and called the decision to have an OnlyFans account "a no brainer," per People. The page will feature behind-the-scenes content from her vacations, including swimwear and lingerie snaps, plus allow a "more intimate" interaction with her fanbase.
One of the motivating factors for Electra to have an OnlyFans was to be unfettered during the modeling process. "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this,'" she told People. Electra enjoys a sense of autonomy over her more spicy content. "People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them," Electra added.
Finding subscribers would likely be an easy task for Electra, as many fans were elated about the news. "The day I have been waiting my ENTIRE life for," one Twitter user wrote. Others marveled at how well the model had aged. "Some people just [have] genetics and have been touched by God," a fan tweeted about Electra. "Wow! She's smoking hot still. Good for her," another added.