Carmen Electra Proves She's Still A Bombshell With Latest Career Move

Carmen Electra started out her career as a dancer, and her first big break came while working with Prince, but she had different designs for her career path all along. "There was always something inside of me that, you know, where I wanted to be a sex symbol," she told Fox News in 2019. Over the years, Electra appeared on the cover of "Playboy" multiple times, and was admittedly "shy" when she initially posed nude, but the "Baywatch" alum was emboldened by models who came before her. "Marilyn Monroe started off with Playboy, and those are the women that I admire and truly have been inspired by," Electra said.

The "Scary Movie" actor came to prominence in the '90s, during which she had a well-publicized marriage to Dennis Rodman. Decades later, Electra's popularity soared once again after appearing in the 2020 docu-series "The Last Dance" about the '90s-era Chicago Bulls. In one episode, Electra revealed that she and Rodman got frisky in the Bulls facilities. "We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place," she said, per Complex. After that steamy confession aired, searches for Electra on adult sites skyrocketed, per TMZ.

Electra's sexy side hasn't waned with age. In fact, to commemorate turning 50 years old in April, Electra flaunted her figure in a bikini on Instagram. The spicy post turned out to be a precursor to a major announcement from the model.