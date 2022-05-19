Amber Heard's Sister Gives Bombshell Testimony About Johnny Depp's Alleged Violent Side

Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has gotten even more contentious as Heard's sister has testified about a blowout fight she had with the actor. Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, took the stand on May 18 and recounted an incident where she claimed Depp physically assaulted both her and then Heard.

"I'm at the top of the stairs with my back to the stairs, and that's when Johnny runs up the stairs. I'm facing Amber, he comes up behind me, strikes me in the back," Henriquez testified in court, per People. "I hear Amber shout, 'Don't hit my f***ing sister!' She smacks him, lands one." At that point, Depp's security team began to approach them to intervene. "But by that time, Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other as I was standing there," Henriquez continued. She went on to explain that Depp made her sign an NDA following the alleged altercation.

In addition to Henriquez's testimony, Heard's friend, Elizabeth Marz, also backed up the "London Fields" star's abuse claims. Marz claimed that Depp was often "combative," pointing to a 2016 fight with Heard, per the Daily Mail. Marz alleged that Depp aggressively rushed at her "swinging a magnum-sized bottle of wine."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.