The Disrespectful Comment From A Director That Viola Davis Has Never Forgotten

Viola Davis is a legendary actor known for starring in some major Hollywood films like "Suicide Squad," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and "The Help," to name a few. Throughout her career she has been a trailblazer for women of color and a living testament that anything is possible. Davis has been nominated for an Oscar four times, which stamps her as the Black actor with the most Academy Award nominations in history.

"You know, there is one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered and that's the graveyard," Davis said after winning best supporting actress at the 89th Academy Awards. The "How to Get Away With Murder" star delivered a powerful speech about the stories that need to be told. "Exhume those stories — the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition," she said, "people who fell in love and lost."

While Davis has managed to accomplish great things in her career, it doesn't take away from the hard work, rejection, and painful experiences she had to deal with just to get to where she is today. In fact, one such experience still sticks with her.