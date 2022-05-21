Jon Gosselin Is Finally Making Good On His New Career Path

Best known for appearing on TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8", Jon Gosselin, alongside his then-wife Kate and their eight kids — a set of sextuplets and a set of twins — captured fans' attention with their interesting lives (or should we say chaotic?). After all, raising eight kids is no joke!

However, outside of his full-time job as a father, Gosselin has kept busy and continues to earn a living in different ways. In 2015, People reported that the reality TV star had taken up DJing — something he apparently enjoyed doing. "I love it," he admitted to the outlet. "The hours are great. I get to go out, have a good time with all my friends, play the music I like to hear and have the day to myself." The following year, Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight about his part-time restaurant job. "I only work there 8 hours a week, because I like to do it," Gosselin admitted.

Now, several years later, Gosselin has found himself in a new career. Spoiler alert: Drake might want to watch his back!