The Tragic Death Of Survivor Star Clay Jordan

Clay Jordan — most popular for appearing on "Survivor: Thailand," in the early 2000s has died. He was 66. Per People, Jordan was one of the over 50,000 candidates that applied to be on the show, eventually finishing in second place. "It was a crazy experience," Jordan said to People in reflection on his time on the show. "Who'd ever think that someone like me would be running around on the beach in Thailand? I feel very blessed to have had the experience, and I'd do it all over again!"

Following his time on "Survivor: Thailand," Jordan maintained a low profile and has been mostly out of the public eye for years. According to his Facebook, Jordan lived in Monroe, Louisiana, and worked at a company called Industrial Fabrics.

Despite his appearance on "Survivor" nearly two decades ago, Jordan is remembered for his grit and tenacity on the show. No doubt, he will be missed by his fans and loved ones!