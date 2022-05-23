Here's What Sofia Vergara Looks Like Without Makeup

Sofia Vergara is stunning. That's just a fact. The "Modern Family" star turned "America's Got Talent" judge has appeared on pretty much every compilation of beautiful people going — including People's infamous "Most Beautiful" list multiple times — so you might be surprised to hear that the Colombian star doesn't necessarily think she deserves to have an honorable mention on all these prestigious countdowns. "Sometimes I look in the mirror and think I look like a drag queen. I'm a woman, but I'm very exaggerated with my boobs, my [butt], how I do my make-up, and my accent, of course," she joked to Mirror in 2015. As for who she thinks does deserve to have the title of most beautiful? Kim Kardashian, of course! "I've met her at red carpet things and she is just the most beautiful women anywhere... so somebody is going crazy to put me on these lists," Vergara confessed.

But, obviously, Vergara more than deserves her place, though she's admitted that much her beauty comes down to just being confident in her own skin. "Confident people have a way of carrying themselves that makes others more attracted to them. Latin women are very comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality. We aren't afraid to show that off a little bit more," she explained to Shape (via People).

Of course, though, we know Vergara has constantly perfect hair and makeup on the red carpet, but what does she look like without some time in the makeup chair?