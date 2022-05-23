Reese Witherspoon Shares What People Might Not Know About Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz may have been born into the spotlight, but she has built her own stellar reputation in Hollywood for her skills and unique spirit. The "High Fidelity" star's parents are, of course, actor Lisa Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz. However, she's definitely been able to carve out a career of her own.

While Zoë is known today for her work as an actor and model, she admitted to ELLE UK in February that being associated with her famous parents did come at a price. "There was a little bit of embarrassment around what came with my last name. People would always assume that if I got a job, it was because of that. That was hard," she explained, adding, "But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily. I'm not going to pretend like it didn't help me get into the room."

In March 2022, Zoë hosted "Saturday Night Live" and received support from her proud father. "To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly," the "Are You Gonna Go My Way" hitmaker wrote in an Instagram post. He paired the loving words with a picture of himself and his daughter backstage at 30 Rock. It seems it's not just her family who sees Zoë's natural gifts, as her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, shared a touching message to honor her.