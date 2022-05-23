Britney Spears Got Quite A Warm Welcome During Her Return To Las Vegas

Britney Spears has been through a lot. As per The Guardian, her father, Jamie Spears, controlled the ins and outs of her life, finances, and career for over a decade through a legal conservatorship. The "Stronger" singer also accused Jamie of forcing her to get an IUD "because they don't want [her] to have any more children," per BuzzFeedNews. Thanks to Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny, that came to an end when she terminated the conservatorship that held Britney bound for 14 years.

The pop star took to Instagram to thank her fans for being her voice when she didn't have one, her lawyer for tirelessly working and she shared how she would celebrate her newfound freedom. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night," she wrote. "I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months." Now she's returning to the city where she worked hard to play hard.

In 2013, Spears sold out her "Britney: Piece of Me" show Sin City's Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and went on to make over $138 million during her Las Vegas residency, per Billboard. While that seems lucrative, Britney revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was unable to enjoy the city. "I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas ... the four years I was there I went out only two times," she wrote (via Daily Mail). "Unfortunately I'm not lying."