Britney Spears Got Quite A Warm Welcome During Her Return To Las Vegas
Britney Spears has been through a lot. As per The Guardian, her father, Jamie Spears, controlled the ins and outs of her life, finances, and career for over a decade through a legal conservatorship. The "Stronger" singer also accused Jamie of forcing her to get an IUD "because they don't want [her] to have any more children," per BuzzFeedNews. Thanks to Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny, that came to an end when she terminated the conservatorship that held Britney bound for 14 years.
The pop star took to Instagram to thank her fans for being her voice when she didn't have one, her lawyer for tirelessly working and she shared how she would celebrate her newfound freedom. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night," she wrote. "I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months." Now she's returning to the city where she worked hard to play hard.
In 2013, Spears sold out her "Britney: Piece of Me" show Sin City's Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and went on to make over $138 million during her Las Vegas residency, per Billboard. While that seems lucrative, Britney revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was unable to enjoy the city. "I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas ... the four years I was there I went out only two times," she wrote (via Daily Mail). "Unfortunately I'm not lying."
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari take Las Vegas by storm
Britney Spears is experiencing everything that Las Vegas has to offer and she's doing it with the people she loves. According to Page Six, Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, and her agent, Cade Hudson decided to hit Las Vegas for the weekend, something the "Lucky" singer was unable to do under her grueling conservatorship. The hotel they stayed at celebrated Spears with a grand, Vegas-style gesture. Resorts World Las Vegas broadcasted an image of the star plus the words "Resorts World Loves Britney" across the front of the building. The hotel president, Scott Sibella, confirmed the celebration to the Las Vegas Review-Journal: "She loves the property and we love having her."
Britney posted pictures of herself and Asghari dressed up for a night out on the town to her Instagram. She thanked the hotel, and added in the caption "Devil in disguise 😈 !!! Nights in Vegas. Thank you Cade and @resortsworldlv for inviting me 🥹 !!!! Or wait ... did I invite myself. "
"Britney had a great time," sources revealed to Page Six. "There's a world of difference between Vegas under her conservatorship and Vegas as a free woman, and she gets to experience it with a new set of eyes now."