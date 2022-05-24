Billie Eilish Reveals One Of The Worst Parts Of Living With Tourette's Syndrome

No subject was off-limits during Billie Eilish's sit-down with host David Letterman for an episode of Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."

While the famous singer spent a lot of time discussing how she writes songs and makes music magic, she also talked about her Tourette's syndrome diagnosis and the challenges that she's faced because of it. "I actually really love answering questions about it because it's very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it and I don't get it," she confessed to Letterman. "These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me, but for me, they're very exhausting," she explained of her tics.

Still, Eilish was adamant that the most challenging part of her diagnosis is the reactions of others. "The most common way people react is they laugh, [think] that I'm trying to be funny. And I'm always left incredibly offended by that," she admitted. "And then I go, I have Tourettes," she explained. "What's funny is so many people have it that you would never know," she added. Props to Eilish for having the courage to speak out and educate others on an issue that is so deeply personal to her.