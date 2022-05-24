Billie Eilish Reveals One Of The Worst Parts Of Living With Tourette's Syndrome
Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish first discussed her Tourette's syndrome diagnosis in 2018 after compilation videos of her tics started making their rounds on the internet. "I have diagnosed Tourettes," Eilish declared in a lengthy post on her Instagram Story (via Billboard). "I've never mentioned it on the internet because nobody thinks I'm deada**. As well as the fact I've just never wanted people to think of tourettes every time they think of me," she continued. The "Ocean Eyes" crooner went on to explain that her tics are of the physical kind and over time she has learned ways to suppress them in an effort to not be distracting. "But again surpressing [sic] them only makes things worse after the moment is over," she explained. Eilish concluded, "These compilations yall been making of my tics are lowkey funny even when yall make fun of them n s***. i know youre all confused so as to what it is, so just to let you know.. its tourettes."
But recently Eilish revealed what she says is one of the worst parts of living with the diagnosis...
Billie Eilish is 'incredibly offended' by how others react to her tics
No subject was off-limits during Billie Eilish's sit-down with host David Letterman for an episode of Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."
While the famous singer spent a lot of time discussing how she writes songs and makes music magic, she also talked about her Tourette's syndrome diagnosis and the challenges that she's faced because of it. "I actually really love answering questions about it because it's very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it and I don't get it," she confessed to Letterman. "These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me, but for me, they're very exhausting," she explained of her tics.
Still, Eilish was adamant that the most challenging part of her diagnosis is the reactions of others. "The most common way people react is they laugh, [think] that I'm trying to be funny. And I'm always left incredibly offended by that," she admitted. "And then I go, I have Tourettes," she explained. "What's funny is so many people have it that you would never know," she added. Props to Eilish for having the courage to speak out and educate others on an issue that is so deeply personal to her.