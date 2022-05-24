Coco Austin Is Finding Herself In Hot Water Over A Photo Of Her Daughter

Model and Mama bear Coco Austin is no stranger when it comes to the double-edged sword that is talking openly about parenting on the internet.

As you may recall, Austin has been very open and forthcoming about her breastfeeding journey with her only daughter, Chanel. "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic!" she gushed in an Instagram post in March 2020 along with a photo of her nursing Chanel. "Ive been getting alot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject," she continued. "At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food...," she carefully added. "Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected," she concluded.

Alas, now it appears she's found herself in some hot water over a photo with her daughter...