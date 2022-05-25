Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't Seem To Be As Strong As We Thought
Those who keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be aware of Caitlyn Jenner's rocky relationship with her family. As previously reported by Vogue Australia, Caitlyn dropped their own tell-all memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," in 2017, which didn't receive the best reaction from family members after they didn't agree with her side of the story.
During an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim Kardashian deemed Caitlyn's book "unfair." "My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she's been through so much and [Caitlyn is] promoting this book and she's saying all these things," she said (via Vogue), adding, "Things aren't truthful." Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, however, reportedly took the high road and was happy to put the past behind them. "They talk all the time and have each other's backs," an inside source exclusively told OK! magazine in January 2021. "Kourt will lean on Cait when she's stressed with issues involving Scott [Disick] or her sisters, and Cait uses her as a sounding board to process her feelings about Sophia [Hutchins]."
With all things considered, you would assume Caitlyn would have attended Kourtney's recent wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. However, that doesn't appear to have been the case.
Caitlyn Jenner apparently wasn't invited to the wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married on May 22 in Portofino, Italy, according to Sky News. As noted by the outlet, only close friends and family were in attendance. However, that did not include Caitlyn Jenner. As previously reported by TMZ, it wasn't out of choice, as Caitlyn was not invited by the couple to celebrate their big day. Their inside sources claim Kourtney and Caitlyn are friendly with one another, but insist she wasn't on the guest list due to them not speaking too often anymore.
On her wedding weekend, Kourtney didn't hold back from celebrating and uploaded a series of photos from her big day to Instagram. "Happily ever after," she wrote. Her sister Khloé Kardashian commented, "Absolute heaven," while younger sis Kylie Jenner left a white heart emoji. It doesn't appear that Caitlyn publicly commented anything.
With that being said, it's not as if Caitlyn has nothing going on in their world. On May 21, she took to Instagram to give a shout-out to British driver Jamie Chadwick, who is a part of the team at Jenner Racing and won her 5th W Series race. "Jenner's are winners! We won the Spanish Grand Prix! Congrats @jenner_racing !! Onto the British Grand Prix!" she wrote.