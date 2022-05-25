Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't Seem To Be As Strong As We Thought

Those who keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be aware of Caitlyn Jenner's rocky relationship with her family. As previously reported by Vogue Australia, Caitlyn dropped their own tell-all memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," in 2017, which didn't receive the best reaction from family members after they didn't agree with her side of the story.

During an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim Kardashian deemed Caitlyn's book "unfair." "My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she's been through so much and [Caitlyn is] promoting this book and she's saying all these things," she said (via Vogue), adding, "Things aren't truthful." Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, however, reportedly took the high road and was happy to put the past behind them. "They talk all the time and have each other's backs," an inside source exclusively told OK! magazine in January 2021. "Kourt will lean on Cait when she's stressed with issues involving Scott [Disick] or her sisters, and Cait uses her as a sounding board to process her feelings about Sophia [Hutchins]."

With all things considered, you would assume Caitlyn would have attended Kourtney's recent wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. However, that doesn't appear to have been the case.