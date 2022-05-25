Mila Kunis Recalls Her Intense Reaction To That '70s Show Ending

Mila Kunis skyrocketed to fame at just 14 — even though she was technically supposed to be turning 18 very soon. At least that's what she said when she auditioned for "That '70s Show," whose producers required actors to be of age to try out (via Us Weekly). When producers found out Kunis was barely a teenager, they had already fallen in love with her portrayal of the sassy and spoiled Jackie Burkhart. Critics and fans of the Fox sitcom agreed, as evidenced by her numerous award nominations and wins for the show, per IMDb.

"That '70s Show" ran between 1998 and 2006, cementing Kunis' career for years to come. But portraying the same character on TV often makes the transition to film difficult, which appeared to be the case for Kunis early on. But she eventually broke through. After starring in a series of unsuccessful projects, including "American Psycho 2" and "Tony n' Tina's Wedding," Kunis' luck began to turn shortly after the show concluded.

She eventually received positive attention for her role in the Judd Apatow-produced "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" in 2008. "I give Judd Apatow so much love for hiring me and letting me do something different, letting me break free of 'That '70s Show,'" she told the Orlando Sentinel in 2009. Despite the double-edged sword the show was in her career, bidding goodbye to Jackie Burkhart was still heartbreaking for Mila Kunis.