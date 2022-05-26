Paige Spiranac Finally Answers The Plastic Surgery Question Fans Always Ask Her

You may know Paige Spiranac from her days as a professional golfer or for her hugely popular YouTube videos about the sport, as well as for being a hugely popular social media influencer boasting 3.3 million followers on Instagram alone as of May 2022.

The stunning star has been pretty candid about her uber glam look, which may not exactly be the style many golf fans have come to expect from the pros. But don't think the outspoken Spiranac is making any apologies for wearing what makes her feel the most confident — and rightly so. "I'm not wearing these clothes to, you know, cause controversy or anything. It's just what I feel comfortable in and since I think golf is a sport I wear active wear so I can swing. And I like makeup and I like to wear makeup, and I feel that women should be confident and they should do what they want to do," she told Esquire in 2015. "I'm just trying to play golf. And I love golf and I'm chasing a dream. People can say or think what they want but my focus is on golf and it's always going to be on golf."

Of course, being a woman in what's stereotypically considered a man's game also comes with its fair share of personal questions too, and the star has now revealed all when it comes to the big plastic surgery question she constantly gets asked.