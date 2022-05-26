Paige Spiranac Finally Answers The Plastic Surgery Question Fans Always Ask Her
You may know Paige Spiranac from her days as a professional golfer or for her hugely popular YouTube videos about the sport, as well as for being a hugely popular social media influencer boasting 3.3 million followers on Instagram alone as of May 2022.
The stunning star has been pretty candid about her uber glam look, which may not exactly be the style many golf fans have come to expect from the pros. But don't think the outspoken Spiranac is making any apologies for wearing what makes her feel the most confident — and rightly so. "I'm not wearing these clothes to, you know, cause controversy or anything. It's just what I feel comfortable in and since I think golf is a sport I wear active wear so I can swing. And I like makeup and I like to wear makeup, and I feel that women should be confident and they should do what they want to do," she told Esquire in 2015. "I'm just trying to play golf. And I love golf and I'm chasing a dream. People can say or think what they want but my focus is on golf and it's always going to be on golf."
Of course, being a woman in what's stereotypically considered a man's game also comes with its fair share of personal questions too, and the star has now revealed all when it comes to the big plastic surgery question she constantly gets asked.
Paige Spiranac denied having a breast augmentation
All those wondering if Paige Spiranac's chest is real can finally sleep easy at night, as the star has confirmed once and for all that she hasn't gone under the knife for a breast augmentation. Spiranac got candid about her plastic surgery (or lack thereof) via Instagram Stories in May while answering fans' questions. In reference to her chest, one bold and inquisitive follower asked (via The Sun), "Are they real? Either way they are awesome." Spiranac then responded, "My most asked question! I'm usually very cheeky about this and will not directly answer it. But I will today. Yes, they are real." So there we have it.
Spiranac has been very open about how her social media following has affected her career credibility in the past, even telling The Guardian in 2018, "When it comes to the golf industry, I know that people see me as a gimmick. I don't think I am. If I was a guy and I had the same social following, I don't think people would call it a gimmick. They'd say it was great." She also admitted that a lot of people have claimed her success is down to her looks, but hit back, "For people to say: 'You only show some cleavage, that's why you have what you have,' is unfair. That's the injustice that we face every day as women and I see it a lot in golf." You go, girl!