Harry Styles Sent Fans In A Tizzy With A Nod To Taylor Swift

Much has been said about Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' relationship over the years, whether it's from fans or tabloids. While the pair haven't been a couple for nearly a decade, their romance still remains a topic of discussion many years later.

Swift is no stranger to writing songs about her ex-boyfriends, therefore, it wasn't a huge surprise when listeners believed she penned a couple about Styles. During a 2020 radio interview on "The Howard Stern Show," the former One Direction member admitted it doesn't "upset" him when exes write songs about him, explaining, "I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it's like flattering, even if the song isn't that flattering, you still spent time on it." Even though Howard Stern brought up Swift's name, Styles didn't specify what songs she may have written about him but did credit her as a "great songwriter." As noted by Glamour magazine, it has been said that Swift's songs "Style" and "Out of the Woods" are about Styles.

While we don't know the real reason for Swift and Styles' split back in 2013, it appears they are still on friendly terms. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, the duo were captured having a chat with one another and looked happy to be in each other's company. At a 2022 concert, Styles sent fans into a frenzy after giving one of Swift's hits a nod.