Jennifer Aniston Proves She Can Laugh About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's divorce was one of the most infamous in Hollywood history, as it also involved another A-lister in Angelina Jolie. Following her split from Pitt, the "Friends" star was candid about the emotional toll seeing the love triangle played out publicly took on her. "It's sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way — cracks you open to feeling," she told Vanity Fair in 2006. "I wish it weren't in front of the world."

Not only did Aniston see the tabloids cover her breakup, but she heard Jolie openly talk about falling for Pitt while he was still married. "And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives," Jolie said about her "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star in a 2006 interview with Vogue (via People). "I think a few months in I realized, 'God, I can't wait to get to work,'" Jolie added. Hearing the woman who had an affair with her then-husband discuss the tryst with the press left an indelible mark on Aniston. "I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss," she said to Vogue two years after Jolie's interview. "That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool," the "Just Go With It" actor added.

In 2011, Pitt claimed in an interview with Parade that he "wasn't living an interesting life" while married to Aniston. Despite all of that, years later, Aniston was able to take the messy divorce in stride.