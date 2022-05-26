Jennifer Aniston Proves She Can Laugh About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's divorce was one of the most infamous in Hollywood history, as it also involved another A-lister in Angelina Jolie. Following her split from Pitt, the "Friends" star was candid about the emotional toll seeing the love triangle played out publicly took on her. "It's sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way — cracks you open to feeling," she told Vanity Fair in 2006. "I wish it weren't in front of the world."
Not only did Aniston see the tabloids cover her breakup, but she heard Jolie openly talk about falling for Pitt while he was still married. "And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives," Jolie said about her "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star in a 2006 interview with Vogue (via People). "I think a few months in I realized, 'God, I can't wait to get to work,'" Jolie added. Hearing the woman who had an affair with her then-husband discuss the tryst with the press left an indelible mark on Aniston. "I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss," she said to Vogue two years after Jolie's interview. "That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool," the "Just Go With It" actor added.
In 2011, Pitt claimed in an interview with Parade that he "wasn't living an interesting life" while married to Aniston. Despite all of that, years later, Aniston was able to take the messy divorce in stride.
How Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt became friends again
While appearing on the final episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on May 26, Jennifer Aniston showed she had developed a sense of humor about her divorce from Brad Pitt. Speaking about the end of her talk show, Ellen DeGeneres asked the actor how she coped after "Friends" finished shooting. "Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy ... And then I did a movie called 'The Break-Up,'" Aniston said through laughter. The "We're the Millers" star said she embraced the finality of different aspects of her life at the time. "I just kind of leaned into the end," the actor told the daytime talk host. "It worked great!" Aniston sarcastically added.
The "Horrible Bosses" star can joke about a once-harrowing time in her life since the relationship between her and Pitt has evolved into a friendship. When Aniston turned 50 years old in 2019, the "Inglourious Basterds" star was on the guest list for her birthday party. "Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended," a source told People at the time. "Brad, for long, was a very important part of Jen's life," the insider added.
Aniston confirmed the exes had become pals after they worked together for a "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" table read in 2021. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," she said while appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" (via People). Although the former couple reconnected, a source said on May 17 that there was zero chance of rekindling a romantic relationship, per Entertainment Tonight.