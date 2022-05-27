The Tragic Death Of Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher
Andy Fletcher, the keyboard player from the legendary British band Depeche Mode, died at age 60. After Depeche Mode's official Twitter account informed its followers about the tragedy, the breaking news made headlines around the world. The cause of his death still remains unknown, as of this writing.
"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," Depeche Mode announced in a statement on Thursday, May 26. "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time," the statement continued.
Fletcher was a founding member of Depeche Mode, which formed in 1980, according to Reuters. Their back catalog of hits boasts many classics, including "Just Can't Get Enough," "Enjoy The Silence," and "Personal Jesus," to name a few. To date, the band has achieved 8 top 10 albums on the US Billboard 200 and five Grammy Award nominations. Depeche Mode's most recent album, "Spirit," was released in 2017, which saw Fletcher and his band mates go on a world tour of the same name throughout 2017 and 2018.
Tributes to Andy Fletcher
Depeche Mode's legacy is strong and their music has connected with audiences around the world. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the reaction to keyboard player Andy Fletcher's death was flooded with tributes on social media.
Fellow British band Pet Shop Boys expressed on Twitter they were "saddened" and "shocked" by the news, adding, "Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business." Singer Alison Moyet shared she was "classmates" with Fletcher and had known him since he was 10. "It doesn't compute. Fletch. I have no words," she continued. "My all time favourite band. Have had the pleasure of seeing them live 21 times over 4 different continents! I lived for the iconic Fletch moments," one fan tweeted, adding heartbroken emojis. "A wonderful talent, you will be missed. Rest in peace," another person said.
As of this writing, it is unknown whether Depeche Mode will continue as a band. In a 2021 interview with NME, frontman Dave Gahan revealed he felt he was "done" after their last world tour, which ended in 2018. However, he admitted he "certainly wouldn't rule out" getting back in the studio for another Depeche Mode album.