The Tragic Death Of Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher

Andy Fletcher, the keyboard player from the legendary British band Depeche Mode, died at age 60. After Depeche Mode's official Twitter account informed its followers about the tragedy, the breaking news made headlines around the world. The cause of his death still remains unknown, as of this writing.

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," Depeche Mode announced in a statement on Thursday, May 26. "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time," the statement continued.

Fletcher was a founding member of Depeche Mode, which formed in 1980, according to Reuters. Their back catalog of hits boasts many classics, including "Just Can't Get Enough," "Enjoy The Silence," and "Personal Jesus," to name a few. To date, the band has achieved 8 top 10 albums on the US Billboard 200 and five Grammy Award nominations. Depeche Mode's most recent album, "Spirit," was released in 2017, which saw Fletcher and his band mates go on a world tour of the same name throughout 2017 and 2018.