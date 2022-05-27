Bridgerton Star Ruby Barker Just Took A Major Step In Improving Her Mental Health

In the six-minute video posted to her Instagram, Ruby Barker explained on May 26 that she was in the hospital, soon to be discharged, for issues regarding her mental health. "I've been really unwell for a really long time," Barker said. The actor added that she'd gotten a diagnosis that she'd discuss another time, but said she wanted to change the dialogue around mental health, because she didn't realize what was going on before it got to a breaking point.

"I thought I was so alone I was trying to hold together my mental health," Barker said. "Just adding so much pressure like my brain was just going to go 'Boom!' And that's basically what happened." She encouraged other people struggling to realize that "you're held and people love you." Barker also sent thanks to the people who helped her through, including the musician Sexton, her friends ("you know who you are"), and Netflix and Shonda Rhimes, "for saving me and giving me an opportunity."

Barker says she won't let her diagnosis be a "self-fulfilling prophecy," and plans to get well so she can continue her life and her career. While she's taking a break from the London play, "Running With Lions," (for which she's gotten great reviews, per The Times), she may be back soon. This also means there's a good chance she'll be back for "Bridgerton" Season 3, which doesn't yet have a release date, according to Elle.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.